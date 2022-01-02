George Packer, a political analyst at The Atlantic, argues in the latest issue that, confronting a Republican Party committed to an authoritarian quasi-democracy, defenders of democracy need “a broad alliance of the left and the center-right.”
He has a point, but only up to a point. Yes, defending democracy is more important than battles between progressives and centrists within the Democratic Party. Both factions need to recognize that they can only win nationally when they’re working together. They need to avoid what could sink the Republicans: “Primarying” people in their own party with whom they disagree.
Progressives in particular need to recognize that the Left has never ruled in this country. The two high water marks for the Left were the New Deal in the 1930s and the Great Society in the 1960s, when the Left had great influence but didn’t call the final shots. Progressives generate the aspirations of the party, but they can’t enact them without the moderates.
Moderates must in turn recognize that most of the energy and ideas in the party come from the progressives. Moderates and progressives need each other. They must not be enemies.
Packer also advocates a coalition between the left and the moderate Right, Republicans and Independents who reject the cult of Trump. It makes sense for them to vote for Democrats in order to defend democracy. It makes sense for Democrats to support such candidates when they have a chance of winning. For example, if Liz Cheney were defeated in the Republican primary and then ran as an independent, Democrats should endorse her rather than running their own candidate, as the best chance in a state like Wyoming to stop the Trumpist campaign machine.
But here is where Packer gets it wrong. There is no huge constituency of anti-Trump conservatives out there. It’s not clear what the mass base is of prominent individuals like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney. Last month, the Pew Research Center reported poll findings in a report titled “Beyond Red vs. Blue: The Political Typology,” which details the distinct factions that make up each party’s coalition.
The vast majority of people who identify as Republican have voted for Trump at least once. Two tendencies furthest to the Right, “Faith and Flag Conservatives” and the “Populist Right,” form the hard core of Trump support, constituting nearly half of the GOP coalition. The less extreme “Committed Conservatives” and the “Ambivalent Right” together make up about a third of the Republican coalition. They could be the source of some defections from the Republican Party, but it’s hard to imagine the Democrats attracting many of them because they define themselves as of the Right and see Democrats as the enemy. The rest of the people who identify as Republican are the “Stressed Sideliners” who make up about 15% of the coalition, but who are mostly disengaged from politics. Maybe some could be won over, but they’re not to be counted on because their participation is episodic at best.
We come down to this: it will be up to the Democrats to defend democracy from the closest thing to fascism that we have ever known. Democrats need to draw in disillusioned Republicans and Independents, and the way to do that is to deemphasize the more progressive parts of their agenda. The time for aggressively egalitarian tax reform, or a major expansion of the social safety net may come, but not now. “Black Lives Matter” wins, but “Defund the Police loses. Saving democracy must come first.
On top of maximizing voter mobilization, Democrats must also fight Republican efforts to disenfranchise those very voters by making it harder to vote and easier for partisan officials to intervene in vote-counting. This will involve both legal challenges and mass mobilization.
Taking a back seat will be hard pill for progressives to swallow, but they should imagine how much harder it would be under a Trump-Fascist regime.
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.