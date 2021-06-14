Boy, spiteful, envious and agenda-driven people will say anything to try to drag their target down!
Today we have Peter Engstrom taking aim at the “academic industry.” He has a problem with tenure, the age-old tradition that guarantees professors some degree of financial security and intellectual freedom. Mr. Engstrom would prefer that the academy take its cues from Walmart, and other exemplars of the “what have you done for me lately?” school of economic thought. What Mr. Engstrom is advocating for is already in full force across American higher education — they’re called “adjunct professors.” These are the Ph.D. candidates and newly minted Ph.D.s who Mr. Engstrom mocks, who can’t find a tenure-track position and are forced into insecure, low-paying and low-status teaching jobs on a contractual basis. In other words, the same miserly crap that decimated America’s middle-class industrial base and gave rise to the “right to work” states where many full-time employees get no benefits and have to seek food stamps and other forms of public assistance in order to support themselves and their families.
In addition to the general odiousness of outsiders saying, “Why have THEY got it so good?” we have history to consult. Who do emperors, autocrats and dictators always target first? Activists, the news media and intellectuals. While Mr. Engstrom uses trigger words like “uproar,” “indentured servants,” and “entitlement,” his actual motivation is clear to any observant reader. Envy, contempt and animosity toward education and educators, with a healthy additional dose of contempt for the suckers who try to educate themselves. Mr. Engstrom’s petty obsession with reducing everything to dollars and cents/us and them/employees and executives would be sad except for the real-life harm he is actively pursuing. What he dismissively calls, “research” (quotation marks his), gave us modern medicine, modern technology ... pretty much every aspect of life that we associate with health, progress and convenience. I like those things, and even though I am not a member of the academy, I will vigorously defend it from such unscrupulous, ignorant and small-minded efforts to tear it down.
William Butler Yeats said, “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.” Mr. Engstrom, along with a whole bunch of totalitarians, religious extremists, abusive parents and bad bosses, disagrees with Mr. Yeats, but I’m with Yeats on this one.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg