I read Mr. Charles’ letter to the editor (July 15) with great interest. I thank him, as I thank all veterans, for their service to our country. However, his insults and threats have no place in any civil discussion of our nation and its challenges. The Founding Fathers took great pains to keep the governance of our country separate from and superior to its military defense, because they understood that the heat of passion that arises from waging war is not the sensibility one wants in the Congress, Supreme Court or White House. Look in the Constitution — it’s in there — the civilian federal government controls the military.
You know what’s not in the Constitution? The words, “Christian conservative.” The first words of the First Amendment are: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” If you want to make America into a Christian Conservative country, fine, knock yourself out, but that’s not defending the Constitution, it’s attacking the Constitution. It’s not defending and preserving America, but is a radical revolution against America.
We who defend the Constitution may look to you like we’re attacking you and your fellow Christian radicals, but we’re not. We’re just standing our ground, defending America and what made her great.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg