We applaud the Danville Business Alliance’s (DBA) decision to push Danville’s downtown Spring Fling into the summer.
An abundance of caution is a phrase that’s been said and written in a lot of announcements since March 2020, but we’d be hard-pressed to call it overused.
We’ve seen several headlines showing a trend toward normalcy in recent weeks and months. Restrictions on restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings have been eased. In Pennsylvania, the social distancing space at schools was lowered from 6 feet to 3 feet, to get more students back in classrooms. About a third of Americans have had at least one dose of the virus vaccine.
One of the most encouraging numbers surrounding the virus was the one new death statewide reported Monday.
In that same report, however, was a stark reminder that we are finding our way, but not out of the woods.
The state reported more than 3,000 new infections for the seventh consecutive day. Then, on Tuesday, the report spiked to 6,600, a number not seen in Pennsylvania since late-January, as a winter wave was beginning to subside. The numbers of new infections lately resemble the numbers at the start of that wave.
During that wave, there was an upswing in deaths across the state. The increase in deaths in the region might be a larger concern.
Deaths in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties increased 72 percent from Nov. 7 at the start of the wave until March 7, five months later. The 394 deaths in five months represent 70 percent of the region’s death toll since the pandemic began 13 months ago.
DBA’s Executive Director Rebecca Dressler announced the May 1 Spring Fling, held on Mill Street in downtown Danville, would be moved to June 26 due to pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the state Department of Health.
“Our office has received inquiries about our decision regarding the annual Spring Fling. Unfortunately, the current CDC recommendations and PA guidelines would make it impossible to hold the event as planned on Saturday, May 1, 2021,” Dressler said.
The Spring Fling always attracts a good crowd. It’s one of the earliest downtown festivals in the region. After a year of quarantines, lost vacations and lost moments, people might take more chances than they should if given an opportunity to be outside at a community festival.
The decision to move the Fling into the summer will help build anticipation and make it memorable for its uniqueness, rather than for all of the negative COVID-19-related possibilities we likely still will face on May 1.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and News Editor Eric Pehowic.