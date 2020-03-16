Very rarely does a combination of events produce an opportunity to relish something so deliciously ironic that it is sublime in its content. Such an occurrence took place on The Daily Item’s editorial page on March 11.
Two submissions appeared. The first was a My Turn penned by Mr. DeCristopher entitled “Goal must remain in focus.” The second —at the bottom of the page — was entitled “Spreading Misinformation.”
As usual, Mr. DeCristopher launches another screed against the Electoral College, the Trump Administration, the Republicans, our health care system, and the rich, just to mention a few.
What is noteworthy about Mr. DeCristopher’s article is his over-the-top hyperbole that rails against his perceived injustices. Senator Mitch McConnell is “swampy’ and power-mongering.” The elections of George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump caused us to suffer “indignity and catastrophic consequences.” Our Republican form of governance is “corrupted by those who place personal gain and power” over “the altruism of those called to public service” Indeed!
The health care system is a “mess” specifically because we have “gatekeepers” who leave us “with such high deductibles and so many uncovered expenses.” He goes on to say “It is demoralizing to see the moneyed powers-that-be dashing the hopes of those who would dare to be progressive.”
What really caught my eye, however, is his take on President Trump. According to him, the White House is occupied by someone who is “corrupt, deceitful, egotistic, self-serving, narrow-minded” and who is short on “comprehension, compassion, wisdom, foresight, and decency.” Whew, it leaves me breathless!
For anyone who has seen the film “Christmas Vacation,” there is a scene where the main character, Clark Griswold (played by Chevy Chase) launches into a diatribe against his boss when he finds out his year-end bonus consists of a jelly-of-the-month club membership instead of the cash bonus paid in previous years. The scene goes on for a full 45 seconds during which Clark calls his boss every adjective that is fit to be included in a PG-13 movie. It’s hilarious! Perhaps Mr. DeCristopher was channeling Clark Griswold when he wrote his article?
With respect to the “Spreading Misinformation” submission and the irony of its appearance on the same day I could easily change names: Harry Reid instead of Mitch McConnell, Barack Obama instead of Donald Trump, the Democratic leadership as being “more interested in preserving power (and staying in office) at the expense of everyone else.” The “mess” in health care exists because of the snake-oil salesman who promised “If you like your health plan you can keep your health plan. If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. Period.”
Simply by changing names, I could have easily submitted the article as if I had written it.
Spreading “misinformation” often enough does not make it the truth. Chill and watch “Christmas Vacation” the next time it’s televised. It’ll help you relieve some of that anger.
Stan Zellers lives in Lewisburg.