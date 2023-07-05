No one would buy an expensive product without knowing if it worked, and no one would spend their hard-earned money on an untested product, without any guarantee about its safety.
These are exactly my feelings about the proposed Encina plant — the largest circular recycling plant threatening to come right here to Point Township.
“Circular recycling” certainly sounds beneficial, but it is essentially a pyrolytic process that converts plastic garbage into dangerous carcinogenic chemical substances that many fear will pollute our air and contaminate our groundwater.
Does Encina’s technology work, and is it safe? Encina refuses to disclose the location of their pilot facility supposedly to protect their proprietary technology.
All that residents have been told is that it’s somewhere in San Antonio.
So how do we know their proprietary process works and is safe? We might know the answers if we could see any tests that were conducted on the air and water surrounding the San Antonio facility. How long has it been in operation and what are the short- and long-term health effects caused by its emissions into the air and discharge into waterways, especially since the Point Township plant will be built in a flood plain, right next to the Susquehanna River?
I trust that the DEP and other government officials who are tasked with protecting the people they represent will demand this information from Encina before this project is allowed to continue.
Annmarie Weber,
Northumberland