You may have missed it.
I don’t think there’s a Hallmark card for it. Nobody sponsored a parade that I’m aware of.
Nevertheless, this past Friday, Sept. 17, was officially Constitution Day.
Honestly, if I hadn’t gotten an email about it from the Freedom Forum, I wouldn’t have remembered myself.
Don’t worry though. There’s a second chance to celebrate some of our most important freedoms.
Next Saturday, Sept. 25, is First Amendment Day.
Constitution Day, the Freedom Forum was good enough to remind me, “marks the date in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document they had spent months negotiating. Now, it celebrates the unique system of checks and balances the framers established as our form of government.”
On Sept. 25, 1789 — just two years later — our nascent Congress approved the first 12 amendments — including the 10 that became the Bill of Rights.
The five freedoms we celebrate on First Amendment Day — and should be grateful for every day — protect the fundamental ways we participate in our democracy.
Even though The Daily Item publishes the First Amendment on our Opinion page every day, I know it’s possible you haven’t read it lately.
Here’s what it says:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
To make things more clear, the Freedom Forum nicely summarized the five freedoms contained within the amendment. They are:
- Praying and worship — or not — in accordance with our own beliefs;
- Speaking our minds, even — and especially — when we disagree;
- Publishing news, opinions, ideas and information, including to hold those in power accountable;
- Gathering peacefully together to amplify our voices;
- Bringing problems to government representatives and suggesting solutions.
First Amendment Day reminds us that democracy is a participant sport. We get to express how we feel and what we believe.
But we don’t get to do so violently, as hundreds did at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
And while the government cannot suppress your freedom of speech or assembly, it’s important to remember that there are consequences for violating other laws while expressing yourself.
As myriad people have reportedly said: “My right to swing my fist ends where your nose begins.”
A rally was held Saturday’s outside the Capitol in support of those arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.
According to The Washington Post, the “Justice for the J6” rally, was planned by Matt Braynard, an ex-staffer for former President Donald Trump.
The goal, according to the Post, per Braynard was “peacefully demanding charges be dropped against nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters,” who, he claimed, “reasonably believed they had permission to enter the Capitol.”
The idea that the people who stormed the Capitol, defacing and destroying property in actions that resulted in injuries and deaths were doing anything reasonable is not one I’m ready to buy.
Still, those supporters, and all protestors on all sides of the political spectrum have the First Amendment right to peaceably assemble.
Saturday’s rally, according to the wire reports I read, was modest in size and largely peaceful.
That was a relief and good to see.
