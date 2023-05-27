It is well-known to Americans that democracy in our country is under threat. Those of us on the Left see that threat coming from Donald Trump’s remarkable, authoritarian political movement that has seized control of the Republican Party. Trump and his partisans, on the other hand, see themselves as the saviors of a country and a democracy that is threatened by an array of forces centered on the erosion of white dominance and traditional Christian values.
Democracy as it has evolved over our history entails the traditional checks and balances afforded by the separation of powers both at the federal and state levels, and the federal system itself: We have popular elections of officials, but those elections only partly determine political outcomes. This is what we have come to call “liberal democracy,” meaning a democracy limited by the rights and liberties of minorities and periodic elections. If you win an election, you have a limited right to govern for a limited time until the next election.
Trump and his supporters advocate a distinct form of democracy: “Make America Great Again,” or MAGA, sees its movement as uniquely embodying the true American people, so that their electoral victory becomes the only conceivable outcome. If they lose, it must be because of fraud. If they win, they are justified in restricting the opportunities for their opponents to win the next election, because the opponents do not embody the true people. This is very much in line with the history of fascist movements such as those of Italy and Germany between the World Wars. It amounts to dictatorship legitimated by popular election — once.
I have recently (laprogressive.com/progressive-issues/illiberal-democracy) written about this authoritarian form of democracy under the label “Illiberal Democracy.” I argue that illiberal democracy is fundamentally unstable in a way that liberal democracy is not, because liberal democracy is self-correcting while illiberal democracy is not.
But liberal democracy has its own vulnerabilities. Liberal democracy is under assault across the world, from the illiberal regimes of Hungary and Poland in Europe, to Turkey, to India, and elsewhere.
We tend to forget that the heyday of liberal democracy in the North Atlantic world was directly related to the international power of the North Atlantic democracies. As democracies evolved from the 19th into the 20th centuries, the resources that made the North Atlantic prosperous enough to afford the luxury of democracy came from colonial exploitation, whether through direct colonial rule (Britain, France, Netherlands, Belgium) or less direct forms of exploitation by the United States in Latin America. The North Atlantic powers controlled the global order and shaped it to their interests.
After World War II, the United States in particular dominated the globe and shaped it to fit our interests as we confronted a Cold War with the Soviet Union. That meant that countries that needed our favor had to have at least the appearance of liberal democracy — unless that democracy produced governments that U.S. policymakers found unsatisfactory. In that case, the CIA would arrange their overthrow, as in Iran in 1953, and Guatemala in 1954, and Chile in 1973. Global dominance made democracy secure at home and assured democracies across the globe in places where we wanted it, with elected governments to our liking.
In other places we would cooperate with, or even promote authoritarian regimes that didn’t challenge our global dominance (e.g., Somoza in Nicaragua or Mobutu in Congo).
Today, our global dominance is decaying. We are challenged directly by Putin’s attempt to impose his will on Ukraine, and less directly but more substantively by the emergence of China as a possible new global dominant power. Should China realize its ambition for global dominance, the international environment for challenges to liberal democracy will be more favorable. Donald Trump appears to know this: His call for “America First” amounts to yielding the field to China.
Most Americans will not much like living in a world dominated by an authoritarian China, with an authoritarian client in Washington.
To keep our liberties, to have a world with many prosperous liberal democracies, we still need power. May we use it more responsibly.
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science and Latin American studies at Bucknell.