There will be no major statewide or national elections on the ballot, but democracy will be in full motion here in Pennsylvania when voters go to the polls for the Primary Election on May 18.
In addition to nominating candidates for local and county elective offices, all registered voters will have the opportunity to decide the fate of three proposed amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania.
Two of the proposed amendments deal with how disaster emergency declarations — such as the one that remains in effect today amid the COVID-19 pandemic — are managed, and the third creates a constitutional prohibition against restricting or denying an individual’s equal rights specifically under Pennsylvania law based on race or ethnicity.
The management of disaster declarations is a debate now raging in 45 states, the result of executive actions by governors who declared their emergency powers to issue orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About half of those states, including Pennsylvania, are considering significant changes, such as tighter limits on how long governors’ emergency orders can last without approval by state legislators.
In compliance with current law, Gov. Tom Wolf issued an emergency declaration on March 6, 2020, just as the pandemic was emerging and he has renewed the 90-proclamation four times, most recently on Feb. 19.
Here in Pennsylvania, the state House and Senate have both approved bills addressing the management of emergency declarations and are now submitting them to all voters as proposed amendments to the state constitution.
If approved by the voters, the proposed amendments would:
n Empower the governor to declare an emergency upon finding that a disaster has occurred, or there is a threat of one, that causes imminent threats to the health, safety and welfare of the commonwealth.
n Require the governor to specify the nature, areas threatened, and conditions of the disaster.
n Enable members of the General Assembly to vote on how each type of disaster is managed.
n Establish a limit of 21 days on each disaster declaration, at which time state lawmakers would vote to extend or terminate the declaration, and with the approval of a separate constitutional amendment, allow that vote to stand without the veto powers of the governor.
n Prevent the governor from issuing a new disaster declaration on the same event without the approval of state lawmakers.
State Sen. Kim L. Ward, R-39 of Westmoreland County, who introduced the measure, said the amendments give state lawmakers, on behalf of their constituents, the ability to decide “whether or not the emergency situation warrants the same level of response taken by the governor for any further period of time.”
These are fundamental rules of law addressing the balance of governmental power, so it is good that all registered voters, regardless of party, are invited to participate in democracy by voting for or against these proposed constitutional amendments in the May 18 primary election.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the conensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.