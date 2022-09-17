This is a five-alarm fire.
If you are not registered to vote, think your vote doesn’t count or it’s too late to make a difference, I’m talking to you! Our democracy is in peril.
Right now. I’m sure you’ve heard the term “election deniers.” These are the same people that attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6. Even though there is no proof of widespread election fraud, so-called election deniers are ultra-conservative Republicans who are using that lie to install people to offices around the country, from school boards to city councils, secretaries of state, to Congress, that are sympathetic to their cause.
Their cause is to change America to their vision alone. Right-wing news outlets are putting forth the idea that people of non-white races and non-Christian religions want to replace white Evangelical Christians. They believe the constitution was created in the name of Christianity and we should follow Christianity first and the constitution second.
They want to control your vote and simply change your vote if they don’t agree with it. In Pennsylvania, the governor chooses the Secretary of State, who oversees our elections. Doug Mastriano says that he can and will change the way Pennsylvanians vote if he doesn’t agree with it.
He said he will ban all abortions.
If ever there was a time to vote for Democrats, this is it. No politician is or should be regarded as perfect, but at least if the Democrats are in charge, we won’t fall into authoritarianism!
Jenny Neidig,
Sunbury