The effects of polarization shine through in everyday life — demonizing the other side, refusing to acknowledge election results, even choosing friends based off politics — and are all threatening the very foundation of democracy. Polarization between Democrats and Republicans threaten the machine of government and create rusty gears, rather than stimulate a smooth flow of productivity between our elected officials.
Regardless of who gets elected, work needs done. Yet, the political divide has caused our politics to become inefficient and toxic. Ideology has become people’s identities rather than their ideals.
In 1994, Democrats and Republicans had nearly identical median ideologies, but today there is a gaping hole between them. Both parties have become more extreme causing inefficiency and uncooperativeness. It is no longer just a “Republican” or “Democrat” issue, it is now a democracy issue.
Here’s how we can help fix it: 1. Refrain from demonizing the other side for their party. People come before politics and empathy establishes a sense of humanity that each one of us possess. 2. Call out your own party when they are hateful to the other side. 3. Misinformation is detrimental. Repeating it helps it move towards becoming a truth. Instead, try only talking about the proven facts, not skepticism.
We don’t need to be complacent in this divide. Each one of us needs to take a stance to secure our democratic future, because democracy isn’t dead yet. It can still be saved, but only if we try.
Chris Kalcich,
Selinsgrove