Our institutions and democracy matter. People’s reactions to the election results reveal the divisions and misunderstandings in our nation. I give thanks to God for President-Elect Biden’s victory, and Senator Harris’s historic rise to the vice presidency, but their victory has been marred by the denial of the outgoing administration and its core supporters.
There appears to be a misunderstanding of how the American government, elections, and historical precedent for a peaceful transition of power work.
Undoubtedly there were new challenges to this election. Fraudulent voting was not one of them, as our officials can attest to. One scandal of the election is how the U.S. Postal Service, undermined by the Trump administration, failed to circulate thousands of mail-in ballots in our region. One of my family members attending university in another state was impacted. In her first election she never received her ballot, despite successfully applying over a month in advance. Northumberland County was overwhelmed and never remedied her situation. It’s evident that “illegal ballots” for Biden never materialized.
If anything, Biden’s lead would be larger if the USPS was not the target of partisan politics.
It is imperative that people seek the verifiable truth. Our institutions stood the test of time and we must defend them. The agencies that delivered unprecedented voter turnout must be supported so that everyone is given the opportunity to vote.
I urge the outgoing administration and its base not to throw away our democracy and the objective truth for the sake of one irrational man.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury