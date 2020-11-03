Months and months of campaign ads, tons of political mail, and hundreds of articles and informational pieces offering voting guidance is almost at an end ... almost! The hardest part of this election may be yet to come ... the waiting for results.
We as a state and as a nation are used to knowing the election results before going to bed on election night. As with all things related to 2020, this time will be different. The reality of this election is that the outcome may not be known for days or weeks, hopefully not longer.
Various causes for this delay can be sited, among them increased volume of mail-in/absentee ballots, early voting, the counting of oversees military ballots, and the differing time frames when each county will start their count.
We need to be patient and trust the system. It is more important to have a fair and accurate count than to have a speedy or hurried count.
A tremendous amount of work has gone into voter education, voter registration, and getting people out to vote. It is now time to let democracy work!
Kandy Duncan,
President
League of Women Voters of
the Lewisburg Area