American democracy is floundering and in my opinion, is floundering because of our major two-party system. When one looks at the numbers neither major party really represents the majority of America’s population.
The latest estimate of the total U.S. population is about 333 million. The average American’s life span is about 84 years. Using these numbers to estimate the number in each age group approximately 71 million or 21.3 percent are under the age of 18 and inelgible to vote. This leaves an adult population of 262 million. During the last presidential election the losing Republican candidate received only 74 million votes or 22.2 percent of the U.S. population. The winning Democratic candidate received only 81 million votes or only 24.3 percent. This means there were approximately 107 million or 32.1 percent over the age of 18 that didn’t select a representative.
Whether this latter group chose not to vote, voted for a third-party candidate or were ineligible because they were not registered is really of little consequence. They did not select either major party candidate to represent them. Thus we have a very minority party representing a majority.
There is currently a lot of noise about whether elections should be controlled at the state or federal level. Given current communication tools, there is no reason it can’t be both. Election criteria and laws for federal candidates can be established and administered at the federal level and state and local candidate election criteria established and administered at the state and local levels.
Currently, Democrats prefer election criteria and methods be uniform throughout the country and set at the federal level and Republicans believe their party benefits most if control is at the state level. It doesn’t take much of a stretch to realize that neither major party really wants a democratic election. They want only eligible registered voters who will cast ballots for their party’s candidates. The American population be damned, Neither major party really wants to hear from America’s majority. Thus each party postures to restrict voting.
In a democracy, the goal of all parties should be to have all who are of age registered to vote and vote. This can easily be done by using Social Security numbers. Everyone must provide his or her birthdate to get a Social Security Number to work here. State and local voter eligibility can be determined by requiring residence information. Will this happen? Probably not. Both Democrats and Republicans would be opposed because doing so would lessen each party’s control and ability to gerrymander voting districts. Additionally, it lessens major party control at the local and state level.
Keep in mind local and state elections are the two major party’s candidate feeder system. Successfully elected local and state representatives with national political ambition understand that to advance up the political chain one must toe the party line and vote as the party leadership dictates. Thus by the time your local candidate achieves national status they’ve been firmly indoctrinated to toe and vote the party line or there will be no funding for his or her next election.
There have been several inquiries lately asking, what can be done. If one really wants to make a change, take steps to assure you are being represented. In the longer term insist that all voter registration be nonpartisan. In the short term, change your voter registration to “independent” and make the two major party’s candidates earn your vote. Nominate and support more third-party and independent candidates. Elect candidates who do not accept election funds from outside the district in which he or she seeks election. Require winning candidates in all elections to have at least 50 percent of votes cast. Adopt ranked-choice voting as the means to assure a 50 percent majority.
Yes voters you can change the political scene in America, but it is up to you. Register independent. Make the candidates answer your questions and be responsible to you. Then vote accordingly.
Ron Snyder lives in Sunbury.