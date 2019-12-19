I’ve been reading some of the negative letters in the paper about President Trump. I’m not politically correct. I never will be. I tell it like it is.
The Democrats wanted to impeach President Trump minutes after he took the oath of office, more than three years ago. The media, CNN, MSNBC, and the Democrats all laughed when Trump announced that he was running for president. They thought Hillary Clinton had the election in the bag. Well, it backfired on them. Now they manufacture things and make up lies about President Trump. They are desperate.
Maxine Waters was chanting impeachment months after Trump got elected. Past presidents have done a lot worse things than President Trump is being accused of. The Democrats know that they can’t win in 2020, so they will do anything to smear our president.
The candidates that they have are lame. They have crazy and ridiculous ideas. Our country is doing great and they want to ruin it. This whole impeachment fiasco is a joke and a waste of time and money. I would rather watch paint dry or watch golf on TV and I don’t like golf.
I am a deplorable and proud of it. I’m for God, guns and freedom. I will be voting for President Trump in 2020.
Ernie Mook,
Mifflinburg