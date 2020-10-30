Alexander Hamilton said, “If it be asked, what is the most sacred duty and the greatest source of our security in a Republic?”
The answer would be, an inviolable, “absolute respect for the Constitution and Laws.”
Thomas Jefferson said, “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”
The Democratic party is one of deceit and ignorance. Democrats make up the facts to win.
For you who don’t “like” Trump, you should look up all he has done to help this country. But you won’t. You will vote your rights away.
Frank Wilson,
Montgomery