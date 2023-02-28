Inflation under President Donald Trump was little more than 2%, under President Joe Biden it’s 6.5%. Interest rates continue to climb. Stock market boomed under Trump and fell apart under Biden. Check your 401K.
Billionaire Democratic donors gave big ($10.8M) for anti-Trump attack ads. Dark money topped $1 billion in 2020, a massive sum driven by an explosion of “secret donations” boosting Democrats in a historically expensive election.
Most parents and relatives of school children are against books, etc. touting woke/CRT/white supremacy, gender changing, elementary school transgender field trips, and historical untruths. Our public schools are failing dramatically as reflected by the student test scores. Many students are moving to private, charter, and Christian academies.
The FBI/DOJ are arms of the Democrat party. Democrats/FBI/DOJ use social media to stifle conservative speech, the latest being the plan to remove NewsMax. Their next target: As we see the FBI targeting Catholic priests and members in memo leaked by an FBI whistleblower.
“Our systematic review indicated that Ivermectin may be effective for mildly to moderately ill patients,” according to the National Library of Medicine. Yet Democrats demonized it and hydroxychloroquine put COVID patients back into nursing homes causing spread and deaths.
Then there is the Afghanistan withdrawal, wars and threats of war, baby formula crisis, supply chain issues, defund police crisis, ultra-left justices who don’t enforce the law, open border — 100,000 deaths, enough fentanyl to kill all Americans three times over. Our Strategic Oil Reserve is being depleted
This is your Democrat leadership: A border czar who refuses to go to the border and the deputy assistant secretary for spent nuclear fuel and waste disposition charged with allegedly snatching a $2,325 Vera Bradley suitcase from baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, etc.
China can do no wrong by buying 400,000 acres of our farmland to feed “their people,” oil fields in Texas, land next to sensitive military sites, and flying recon balloon over the most sensitive sites. Now the Democrats want to tax waitress’s tips! What next? Tapping your savings as the socialists did in Greece and other countries?
Art Keller,
Beavertown