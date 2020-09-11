This election may be the most consequential in a generation and already there has been much misrepresentation, and poor examples of leadership, which is not only prolonging our national recovery but is also adding to the lawlessness in the streets. Speaker Pelosi’s recent “profile in courage” where she blamed a San Francisco salon owner for her own flagrant disregard for city ordinances, which shut down small businesses, is just the latest example of out-of-touch elected officials who feel they can enact rules, not abide by them, and then blame others with impunity.
Today’s Democrats seem to be more concerned with their special interests and identity politics than the greater good. So-called leaders have tacitly condoned and refused to denounce horrific acts of looting and destruction that threaten lives and livelihoods. Vice President Biden and Senator Harris were silent for months, until recently, when polling revealed their position on law and order was out of line with swing voters. Joe Biden says he likes to follow the science, political science that is. It is sad that these “leaders” only reacted to violence against law enforcement and innocent bystanders when public opinion polling forced their hand. And, as expected, they blamed President Trump.
Yet, Democrats, who have controlled America’s cities for decades, along with rejecting offers of assistance from the White House, have shown empathy for this lawlessness and only made it worse. After the George Floyd tragedy, all Americans felt the injustice. In Congress, we were committed to engage together in a corrective plan. Senator Tim Scott’s JUSTICE Act provided the framework to improve transparency, accountability, training, and communication among law enforcement and the communities they serve. Not only was this bill rejected, the whole idea of coming together for a common goal was rejected. Unfortunately, Democrats were more interested in politicizing the issue, rather than finding a solution.
In New York, Andrew Cuomo is heralded by the mainstream media as a hero for his role in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. He couldn’t have done a worse job if he tried. For months, the governor spent nearly every day on television criticizing the federal response to the pandemic, contradicting his earlier, repeated praise of the assistance provided by President Trump. Just last week, he said of the president, “forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the streets in New York.” This type of rhetoric only incites violence. Speaker Pelosi used similar language when she referred to President Trump and Republican lawmakers as “domestic enemies.” Such purveyors of this sort of rhetoric are not part of a solution, they are the problem.
Joe Biden recently said that President Trump was lying about his stance on natural gas, claiming that he would not ban fracking. When previously asked if there would be any place for fossil fuels in his administration, Biden responded, “No, we would work it out, we would make sure it’s eliminated.” In New Hampshire, he said “I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you. I guarantee you. We’re going to end fossil fuel.” During a March debate, he repeated, “no more-no new fracking.” Here in Pennsylvania, we would like to take people at their word, but we know all too well when politicians make stump speeches that don’t reflect their record.
Today’s Democrat Party spends more time misrepresenting and selling an issue for short-term gain rather than thinking of and caring for what’s best in the long-term for our people and our country. Their falsehoods are spread as truth by the mainstream media, which serves as a willing accomplice in their ideological pursuits. I believe we will have a discerning electorate that will scrutinize the information they receive and make an informed decision in November. The American people, our leadership, our future, and indeed our Republic are on the ballot. It’s up to us to keep it.
Dan Meuser is a Republican state Representative serving the 9th District.