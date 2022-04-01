Every day, many women and girls are judged and shamed for existing. It feels like there is no way for us to win in this world. If we show skin, people tell us we’re asking for trouble. But if we cover ourselves up, we’re labeled teases.
Culture has made it so that women are no longer seen as people, rather as objects by many.
A 15-year-old girl shouldn’t be called names for walking down the hall in school wearing high-heeled boots. A 12-year-old girl shouldn’t be distracting to her peers because she’s wearing a tank top that shows her shoulders. A 17-year-old girl shouldn’t be demonized for wearing a crop top that shows a sliver of her stomach.
If we like make-up, chick flicks, shopping, nail polish, or anything else that is seen as feminine, we’re basic.
If we like sports or cars or anything that is seen as masculine we’re trying to be men. If a girl is assertive and takes charge, she’s bossy, but if a man does, he’s a leader.
The demonization of women has gone on long enough. It has to stop.
Lyn Bingaman,
Mifflinburg Area High School