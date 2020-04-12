Mr. Casimir’s letter, April 5, shows a true diehard Democrat. My question to Mr. Casimir: What have the Democrats done in the last 3-plus years, other than impeaching President Trump? They have done nothing to help citizens and the economy.
Now, look at President Trump’s record, which is unbelievable for only being in office for three years. Now he’s fighting this virus and already Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are gearing up for another try at impeachment, arguing he hasn’t handled this right. Can you believe this? They are trying anything at all to see he’s not re-elected in November, but it won’t work, Sleepy Joe Biden doesn’t have a chance.
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer