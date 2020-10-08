In a former job, I once interviewed an insurance company risk analyst. He said that people are generally very poor at assessing risk, even against strong evidence. If they don’t want to believe something, they often will deny it.
The analyst shared the tragic story of losing his 8-month pregnant wife in a car crash. In 2019, 36,000 Americans died in vehicle accidents. Many people are terrified of flying, which is far less risky. Yet many people drive drunk, when sleepy or texting, all dangerous choices.
If we as a country continue to deny evidence-based assessments, we and successive generations are in deep trouble.
Climate change, extreme economic inequity, domestic terrorism, racial injustice, and the president acting with autocratic authority while undermining the election create dangerous situations.
Perhaps the coronavirus pandemic is the most immediate, long-lasting and wide-spread of these threats. Sadly, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, advisors and likely many others have contracted the coronavirus. Hopefully they’ll recover. But beyond more than 200,000 deaths, this president has done incredible damage to our country by his mismanagement, his sowing of misinformation about the virus, his lack of an economic recovery plan — often lying along the way.
Let’s not deny how dangerous this is. Examine the facts concerning these issues, and vote this man out of office!
Joe Biden’s plans offer solutions to the problems our country must tackle, so vote for a person whose decency, knowledge and experience can lead to better lives for all Americans.
Carolyn Coldren,
Lewisburg