The Great Depression caused immense suffering for millions of people but also forged beloved figures that were acknowledged to have risen above the times to help the nation during a crisis. Among them was the Cowboy Philosopher, Will Rogers. Rogers had a knack for communicating the essence of an idea with humor in order reach people.
One of my favorites is: "Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment." Another is: "There are three kinds of men. The one that learns by reading. The few who learn by observation. The rest of them have to pee on the electric fence for themselves."
Today, it seems we have many folks in the bad judgment category, who have to learn the hard way; or rather, more accurately, by ignoring the vast experience of others throughout history. Take vaccinations. The efficacy of vaccinations was first demonstrated in Britain in the 1790s, more than 220 years ago. The lives of hundreds of millions if not billions have been saved by that scientific innovation. There are not many things in the world that have so thoroughly proven their worth. Maybe none. It is a sure bet!
Yet, many otherwise intelligent folks won't take that bet; many who happily accept the almost certain odds of loss by betting on the lottery. Fathers and mothers take the very real risk for themselves and their families of catastrophic harm because, somehow, they will not accept the responsibility of learning from history.
Or, unfathomably, some will accept without thinking the discouragement about vaccination from so-called leaders who cynically take for themselves and their families the protection about which they mislead others. How is that for learning by peeing on the electric fence? Where is our Will Rogers?
Joseph Pugliese,
Lewisburg