The negligence is stunning. In my e-mailbox Sunday, Sen. Pat Toomey’s statement on Trump’s Syria decision: “The president’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the northern Syrian border poses a significant threat to our national security and risks reversing the progress made in the region to destroy ISIS. It could also lead to war between Turkey and Syrian Kurds, a result that will boost enemy regimes in Syria, Iran, and Russia. This betrayal of the Kurds will also severely harm our credibility as an ally the world over. President Trump should rethink this decision immediately.”
So, where is the negligence? You only condemn it, but are you not curious, Mr. Toomey, about how this decision was arrived at in the first place?
Had you been, might you have helped to prevent it?
How could Trump’s military advisors have made such a monumental error? What military advisors, and where did the suggestion come from for this frivolous move? Will you try to determine that?
This is what happens when you allow a runaway executive free reign in defiance of our constitution.
I see you as totally derelict in performing the duties of your high office in regards to honoring the documents upon which the United States was founded. Please show that you care!
James Swartz,
Lewisburg