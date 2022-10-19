Providing yet more evidence that the Republican party has become an ethics-free organization, Florida’s Gov. DeSantis just announced an executive order loosening voting regulations in three counties that were affected by Hurricane Ian.
This, after Republicans nation-wide have screamed about voting irregularities and have busied themselves with corralling all the power they possibly can into state legislatures, which are constitutionally charged with overseeing elections.
The lie that Pennsylvania’s 2020 election was tainted is entirely based on similar actions that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf took due to the COVID emergency, as well as to voting changes that were passed by the state’s Republican majority legislature the year before.
What takes DeSantis’ actions over the edge from hypocrisy to a direct threat to our system of democratic republicanism is that the three counties he favored are all heavily Republican; a fourth county that was equally affected by Ian is majority Democratic, and didn’t receive the same easing of regulations. “It’s not who casts the votes, it’s who counts the votes,” a quotation favored by Trump’s old buddy Roger Stone, was originally uttered by Joseph Stalin.
Forget Third-World country; the Republicans are aiming straight at an authoritarian dictatorship.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg