In regards to Mr. Fischer’s response on Wed. Aug. 11 regarding my original article titled "Communist Manifesto." I chose this title because manifesto means plan, strategy, or guidelines which I laid out in my article. Shake off the dust on the library dictionaries/thesaurus.
I was not referencing the Communist Manifesto written so long ago because it was not pertinent to my article. Sorry for the confusion. I want to thank Mr. Fischer for his service to our country and our flag. I hope he served with the same zeal he has for the left’s agenda. When the left doesn’t like a conservative highlighting the Marxist movement in America, they attack the author. The internet has a wealth of “current information” if one knows how to use a computer and search engine, many are available, and it can be accessed even in the bathroom. Much more convenient than a library.
True Snopes reports that the authorship of these Communist rules and origin are unknown. But they still apply to the Marxist/communist tactics regarding revolutions/securing political power.
I received 40 awards during my career including the ‘Joint Meritorious Unit Award’ during Desert Storm but most dear to me is a note from South Korean Ministry of Defense thanking me for helping to keep their country free. That’s what I want for my children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — freedom, so easy to lose and so costly to regain. What do you want?
At 76, I may not be able to serve in the field but I can write in hopes people make “informed decisions.”
Arthur Keller,
Beavertown