I confess up front that I lack the “35 years of experience in the intelligence community” that Mr. Keller claims as his expertise in fighting world-wide communism (Letter to the Editor, Aug. 7). What I do have is a library card and I know the way to Penn State’s Pattee Library. The list of recommended steps toward undermining democracy does not appear anywhere in Karl Marx’s critique of 19th century European capitalism entitled the Communist Manifesto, published in 1848. My contention is easy to check. Go to the library, find the book, read it.
What Mr. Keller has offered us in fact is a variation of the “Communist Rules for Revolution” reputed to have been discovered by Allied forces in 1919 Germany at the conclusion of the Great War (World War I). Difficult to believe the American intelligence community got that wrong, but if I am to believe Mr. Keller, they did. The problem is that the “Rules” have been around for a long time but there is no evidence they were found by Allied forces in 1919. They first appear in 1946 with no traceable authorship. They gained widespread circulation around 1954, coincidentally at the time of Sen. Joe McCarthy’s now discredited communist witch-hunts. They continue to have a life of their own, with the ideas finding their way into the John Birch Society of the late 1950s and 1960s, and now into the vocabulary of the current American political discussion.
It is an old ploy in the field of propaganda to demonize one’s enemy with what in the trade is called “black” propaganda (aka as a False Flag operation). The term refers to the technique of attributing to one’s enemies the content of something you authored to discredit them. Mr. Keller’s added comments to the “rules” nine directives are part of the game of contextualizing.
Library cards are powerful things. They are the kind of tools free societies use to find the truth and in this age of smoke and mirrors (some of it, if I am to believe the author’s insinuation, done by the “intelligence community” (whoever they are), absolutely critical to the life of this democracy. Perhaps it is time to arm ourselves with library cards and a desire to seek the truth?
Joseph R. Fischer,
LTC, U.S. Army (retired)
Northumberland