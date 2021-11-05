A small but engaged electorate made their voices heard this week.
A little more than a third of voters hit the polls in Union and Snyder counties this week, while more than 70 percent of voters in both Montour and Northumberland counties stayed home. It’s always a troubling trend when so few people vote, but especially this year with so many people voicing concerns about elected leaders.
While official counts are due today, there were clear indicators that those who did vote were informed and committed. A huge number of write-ins had a direct impact on races.
Additionally, voters in the Valley, particularly in Milton, were reminded that every vote really does count.
After Tuesday’s unofficial results, Democrat Tom Aber had a one-vote lead over Republican Joe Moralez, 595 to 594, a number that held up after a hand recount on Wednesday. Aber picked up three more votes when provisionals were opened Thursday, pushing the final margin to four.
Aber said the result may have been different — the margin wider or even flipped— had more people voted. Moralez called the result “exciting” and “historic.”
Both are right.
Some of those voters that did participate by mail or in-person this week were clearly ready with names in hand and issues that were guiding their decisions.
Taking the time to write in a candidate’s name is the personification of engagement. It takes more effort than swiping down a ballot, looking for all the “Ds” or “Rs” or “Is” and moving on without much thought to the candidate and the issues. There were hundreds of write-ins this week.
For Line Mountain school director, two incumbents were re-elected through write-ins; neither was on the ballot.
Write-in votes, particularly for school board, have long been a staple in the Valley. We remember when a Midd-West school director received more than 1,100 write-ins to earn a seat on the board in 2013. In Mifflinburg this week, one candidate received 686 votes following a coordinated write-in campaign, nearly unseating the sitting board president.
That is a tremendous amount of engagement and those voters should be lauded for showing up this week. Too many, as per usual, didn’t.
Maybe some Valley residents didn’t vote this week due to a lack of options. There were far too many — dozens in each county — empty spots and uncontested races this week. While we applaud those whose names were on the ballots, we encourage those who mounted late write-in campaigns to be more proactive in the future, become part of the process from the beginning.
Get on the ballot, spread your message sooner, which will benefit both voters and candidates seeking office.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.