In response to the Item letter-writer (What I believe, Sept. 23) who hallowed his ‘beliefs’ as a basis for voting, may I remind him that democracy absolutely depends upon careful thought in order to protect the right to believe.
Remembering the history you were taught, you know that the kings and oligarchs of Europe during America’s colonial period denied ordinary people the right to vote, believing that the average person would believe the first horse trader who came down the pike or at least vote in his own self-interest. The political theorists of the time, however, proved that the regular guy might be tempted to vote what was best for himself, but would quickly realize that if every person did the same, unending fighting was the only result. The 13 colonies were demonstrating that farmers and business owners governed themselves better than the governors imposed by the queen and king.
Thus our democracy was founded on confidence in the ability of citizens to think, reason, evaluate, compare, and weigh the consequences many layers deep.
We are now living in the governmental, environmental, racial, and economic chaos caused by failure to reason wise national decisions.
Hitler came to power by election and quickly created beliefs to bribe Germans to follow him, singling out groups to be blamed for the economy and his inabilities, creating a national myth of a glorious past to be rebuilt, eliminating those who disagreed with him, turning neighbor against neighbor, putting an end to productive relationships with other countries and denying reality. At the end of World War II Germans had lost nearly all rights and property; in the Eastern Zone even the right to own their own homes and observe religious traditions. Have you forgotten what happens when citizens get hornswoggled by “beliefs”?
In our democracy, the Constitution guarantees the right of belief to every citizen. It is paradoxical that voting according to beliefs destroys the democracy that protects the right to have those beliefs. So please take your beliefs to your religious congregation and vote by clear-headed examination of thousands of real situations past and present, choosing what improves the well-being of us all. Our national survival and our beacon to the free world depend upon it.
Or are you actively working to create chaos and destroy democracy? What will replace it? Plutocracy? Oligarchy? Authoritarianism? Fascism? Think about it!
Judith Peeler,
Lewisburg