Trying to understand how so many people can continue supporting a president who knew how deadly this virus was and allowed it to kill thousands.
In addition, this president called our veterans “losers” and “suckers.” I assume since he avoided the draft several times, he would know.
Must also assume that his disgusting statements about grabbing women, treating them poorly and cheating on his wives is OK as well. Either you’re committed to staying ignorant to his path of destroying this country’s integrity — we’re already either pitied or laughed at by many countries — or you’are part of the problem.
Mollie Lovett,
Sunbury