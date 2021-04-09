It is a well-known fact that there has been deterioration in the mental health of high school and even college students over the years and now the coronavirus has forced hundreds of thousands of kids to shift to online learning. This situation has led to a major increase in mental health problems and unfortunately corresponded with a high of death in teens by suicide.
The measures put in place to keep everyone safe, while helping us slowly emerge from the pandemic, has had negative effects on teens with them being cooped up in their houses left to do nothing all day other than spend time on their phones or watch television. It has led to more and more teens being diagnosed with depression and other mental illnesses. These conditions could have been preexisting and there beforehand but not as severe.
Yes, these illnesses can be treated with medications but that is not what is best for the kids, especially those who don’t feel any emotions, which can provoke them to stop taking the medication and then could make the problem worse.
This has all come to light before, though but the addition of COVID has led to new situations. Now with kids being forced into quarantine so they have to be alone all the time and being left to themselves has left kids with decreasing mental health and left to deal with it themselves.
Now, more than ever, people and the public need to focus on helping the teenagers that are reaching out for help, trying to tell us their mental stability and mental state is not okay and to help.
Anna McClintock,
Mifflinburg Area High School