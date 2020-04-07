Once again, the people who coordinate efforts to get emergency food supplies to local residents who need it — especially in a crisis — are proving through their determination and optimism they can and will get the job done.
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which normally packs and distributes 10,000 boxes of food a month, is now working to meet a demand of 4,500 to 5,000 boxes a day.
The nonprofit organization had a contingency plan for emergencies before the COVID-19 crisis, but as Executive Director Joe Arthur notes, “No one could have anticipated anything to this scale.”
“We are producing more boxes of food today than we ever have in our history,” Arthur said, all while implementing COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, spacing and sanitizing in the warehouses.
Partners of Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) Inc., in Shamokin, held two distributions days over the weekend, one Friday at the Salvation Army in Sunbury and another Saturday at the CSO headquarters in Shamokin.
More than 100 families received food on Friday, Salvation Army Captain Jessica Duperree said. Those in need were asked to remain in their cars while volunteers, equipped with face masks and gloves, loaded boxes filled with canned and dry goods, meat, bread, fresh produce, milk and breakfast items into the vehicles.
The Danville-Riverside Food Bank distributed items for an Easter meal to 333 families on Saturday. “We were having four to five calls a day for the last two weeks where we normally had that amount in a month,” said Joseph Neizer, president of the organization. He said about 15 volunteers did the work that normally would be accomplished by 60.
Sunbury-based Haven Ministries Director Christy Zeigler said their food pantry had 49 orders in March for 76 adults and 58 children, and they are expecting more in the coming weeks.
Ange Keiser, the program director for the Middlecreek Area Community Center, said it increased their volunteers to at least 50 people, divided into shifts to help with set up, packing, distribution, traffic control and cleanup. Their client base has doubled to more than 500 families.
The needs continue to expand. But through it all, there is an inspiring, refreshing and comforting sense of hope, optimism and determination fueling the missions of local food banks.
We heard it in their words:
“Right now, we’re doing well. Things are changing daily. I hope we can keep it going. Everybody is pulling together.”
— Gale Zalar, CEO, Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc.
“There’s a greater need now. As long as we have it to give, we’re happy to give.”
— Christy Zeigler, Haven Ministries, Sunbury
“It’s honestly a bit frightening, but we’ll get through it.”
— Joseph Neizer, Danville-Riverside Food Bank.
“We want to be a light and hope during these times.”
— Captian Jessica Duperree, Sunbury Salvation Army.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.