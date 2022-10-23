Among the types of liars are politicians, who blatantly lie despite the fact they know they are lying and know we know they are lying.
The so-called Inflation Reduction Act, with a price of almost $500 billion, fits this scenario perfectly. Like many political scams the devil is in the details, no matter the hype. Its spending is front-loaded, meaning money needs to be borrowed to pay for its largess, which accrues interest, but the revenues will be back-loaded and contain paper “spending cuts.”
Supporters of the bill claim it will reduce deficits over the next decade, but not much according to the Congressional Budget Office. After accounting for budget gimmicks the CBO estimates it will possibly lower the deficit over the first five years only $21 billion with accumulated deficit reduction over 10 years of $300 billion. This is negligible when it comes to deficits going up by about a trillion each year.
Yet all projections are estimates because of different time periods (they used an economic base of July 2021), methodology, economic assumptions, etc. Since Congress always overestimates the benefits of its actions but underestimates all costs, this is likely to be true of the present bill as well. Not surprisingly unpublicized, the CBO recently concluded that the 2017 “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” cost $433 billion more than originally estimated in December 2017 by the Joint Committee on Taxation using CBO’s baseline.
The CBO says the IRA bill could either slightly increase or decrease inflation but overall will have “a negligible effect on inflation.” This is because the bill’s higher taxes reduce inflation but government spending increases inflation. Some politicians, guess who, weren’t happy with the CBO’s statement on the bill, but since it’s the federal agency that estimates the size of budgets and the impact of legislation, and thus not some undesirables’ vast right wing conspiracy, the Act’s title shouldn’t fool anyone.
It’s kind of like the previous spin that “the rate of rise of inflation is lessening.” Almost as a joke, 126 economists wrote that the bill is “more than fully paid, lowers prices for consumers and will lower inflation”; then 230 other economists wrote that “the legislation will actually contribute to inflation and add to price rises.” Both groups include Nobel winners in economics.
The money has to come from somewhere, so Congress hopes to fund it through a new corporate tax, but most of the costs will be borne by households earning less than $400,000, according to the Senate JCT. Taxes will increase by an average of 0.8% for taxpayers earning $50,000 to $75,000 in 2023, but that number will then supposedly reduce.
The Act puts in place a 15% corporate minimum tax on large corporations with more than $1 billion in annual earnings. The tax is expected to net Uncle Sam $220 billion over 10 years with about 150 of America’s largest companies having a higher tax bill starting in 2023. There will also be a 1% tax on stock buybacks, expected to bring in another $126 billion.
It is true some of the climate policies and health care portions of the Act will save some Americans money on medicines and cars. The bill’s Clean Vehicle Credit offers a $7,500 tax credit to people who buy new electric vehicles, but because of restrictions, most EVs currently for sale aren’t eligible. It also offers a 30% credit on the purchase of used ones, but this credit has narrow guidelines too.
While the act will not increase taxes for everyone, it will likely end up taxing us all in a circuitous way because corporations usually pass taxes along. Worse, if stock values go down, that will affect the value of millions of retirement accounts, so it may have more of an effect on those accounts than on inflation. None of these limitations of the act were emphasized, only the hype. Not all liars are in the eighth circle of hell; there are plenty in Washington.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.