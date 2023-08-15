It sure does seem like the news is a never ending cycle of disturbing, sometimes evil, sometimes unfair events.
I was so happy to read in the Thursday, Aug. 3, Daily Item an article that was none of the above.
The Rochester Museum and Science Center in New York state has returned the ancestral remains of 19 Native Americans to the Oneida Indian Nation, with an apology.
Now, if we can get the federal government to return their land and natural resources that would be real progress!
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland