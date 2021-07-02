Just to clarify some terms: per their definitions, our ex-president was “convicted,” not “acquitted,” as stated in a Letter to the editor (June 24) at his second impeachment trial.
Specifically, a majority (57%) of senators, as jurists during the trial, agreed that our ex-president incited an “insurrection,” defined as “an act of resistance against an established government.” As such, if the trial had been a criminal instead of an impeachment trial, our ex-president would have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison under criminal code USC 18.115.2383: “inciting or assisting in rebellion against the authority of the United States.”
But since this was an impeachment trial, the rules are different. Instead of prison, the impeachment rules in the U.S. Constitution specify that the impeachment “sentence,” referred to as a “Judgement” is: 1) removal from office, and/or, 2) disqualification from holding “any office of honor” in the government. In addition, impeachment rules require a super majority, not a simple majority, of Senators to sentence a person once he’s been convicted.
In the case of our ex-president’s second impeachment trial, removing him from office was not necessary because, having lost the election, he had already left office by the time of the trial.
But disqualifying him from running for president, or any position in Congress, was still a possible sentence.
The reason this did not happen, however, is because the number of jurors (senators) who voted for disqualification did not meet the supermajority requirement stated above.
The operative word here is “voted.” It is not known how many senators agreed that the president should be disqualified from any federal office but were afraid to vote their conscience because they feared for their and/or their family’s lives if they voted against our ex-president.
In any event, one might wonder why our ex-president was not, at the time, criminally charged for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The answer is the same as the reason why the Mueller Report did not recommend charging our ex-president with extortion for withholding military aid to Ukraine unless they gave him some “dirt” on President Biden: The Department of Justice (DOJ) has a policy, issued in 1973, that states a citizen cannot be charged with a crime while she/he is President of the United States. In other words, the president is above the law, or, as President Richard Nixon put it: “when the president [commits a crime] that means it is not illegal.” This policy meant the only option for holding our ex-president accountable for his criminal behavior, whether it be extortion or insurrection, was the impeachment process.
This also means that now that he is not president, the DOJ can pursue criminal charges against him. And indeed, that is exactly what the DOJ is doing.
Of course, the legalese described above is irrelevant when compared to the moral issue involving the American tradition of a peaceful transition of power, a tradition started by George Washington when he declined in 1796 to continue as president (Napoleon was shocked) and has continued to the present — consider the 1828 Adams loss or LBJ and Truman’s decision not to run for a second term — with the exception of course of Trump’s 2020 loss.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.