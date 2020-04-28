The digital divide — the availability of broadband internet service for those who live in towns and cities compared to those who live in rural areas — is becoming more pronounced.
Lightning-fast internet service has become normal for those who live in communities served by major phone and cable providers.
But it remains a major issue for students, families and businesses just a few miles away, including the Northumberland County borough of Herndon, where an 11th-grader in the Line Mountain School District told us that she wakes up at 6 a.m., when there isn’t as much online traffic, just to have enough internet speed to get her homework done.
The Federal Communications Commission reported last year that more than 800,000 Pennsylvania residents do not have access to internet service matching the definition of “broadband” (speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload).
But a report commissioned and published last year by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania shows that official government estimates are downplaying the true state of the digital divide in rural areas.
The researchers collected more than 11 million broadband speed tests in every Pennsylvania county and found that median speeds across most areas do not meet the standard for broadband internet service — all of this while residents in local communities served by established providers can simply choose from a variety of internet plans offering speeds ranging from 10 to 100 times faster.
On Jan. 30, just weeks before the coronavirus changed just about everything in this nation, the FCC voted to approve a $20.4 billion plan to subsidize the construction of high-speed broadband networks in rural America. Pennsylvania is one of 25 states where the FCC broadband initiative was expected to benefit more than 100,000 locations.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, who serves as chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, is concerned that Pennsylvania may get “short-changed,” because — as the Center’s report concluded — there are significant differences between local speed measurements and FCC data.
We trust that all members of Congress representing Pennsylvania will review reports and data and be prepared to fight for rural residents as federal internet initiatives advance toward funding.
On the state level, Gov. Tom Wolf has made improving internet access one of the priorities he would like to tackle with funding from his Restore PA plan, which would tax the natural gas industry.
We agree with Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, who has repeatedly said, “High-speed internet should be made readily available and looked at no differently than we do water, sewer and electricity.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.