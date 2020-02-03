So much ado about Dillan the overweight bear,
Many, many people showing how much they care,
So much time, phone calls and money was spent,
So off to Colorado, Dillan was sent.
Hopefully he can spend the rest of his days,
Having a good life of health and plenty of nice shade.
It’s good to care for all God’s creatures great and small,
But what about the most vulnerable of them all?
A child in the womb meant to be the safest place of all,
Is now very dangerous for those little ones so small.
We kill them by thousands with very little care,
May God please forgive us of this evil snare.
God help us to spend more time and money saving the children in this early stage,
Than one old, overweight bear in a man-made cage.
Glenn Miller,
Mifflinburg