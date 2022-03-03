Rather than economic warfare and a propaganda campaign, the United States should seek a behind the scenes diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine problem. The U.S., Europe and Ukraine could guarantee that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO in return for a Russian guarantee of Ukraine’s independence. This would seem a rational, moderate and realistic solution. The alternative would be a long term confrontation involving the brinksmanship of power politics. What are some of the reasons for a diplomatic compromise?
n Continued confrontation pushes Russia closer to China disturbing the world-wide balance of power in a way that is unfavorable to the U.S.
n There are areas of the world that are of vital strategic geographical or economic significance for the U.S. and the West. Ukraine is not one of them. However, because of its location, it is important, from a Russian viewpoint, that Ukraine doesn’t become a NATO military base. NATO doesn’t need Ukraine.
n There is a danger that a local incident could lead to a wider war in Eastern Europe because of entangling alliances, as happened in World War I.
n Historically, Ukraine has a high level of corruption, is economically not in good shape and might even be politically unstable. NATO, the European Union, and U.S., already overstretched, would find Ukraine a burden. Militarily, the geography of Ukraine is not very defensible.
n Both the United States and Western Europe are willing to engage in economic warfare against Russia and send military equipment to Ukraine but will not involve their own military. Only Ukrainians and Russians would die in any conflict, a humanitarian disaster.
n Any war in the Ukraine would, most likely, result in, besides heavy casualties, displacement of some population into the European Union. Destabilization of Russia and Ukraine would not result in their replacement by parliamentary republics but by chaos and a multiplicity of corrupt oligarchs, gangsters and warlords.
n History shows that Russia has some legitimate concerns often ignored by the West.
A compromise involving NATO’s guarantee of Ukraine’s non-admittance into NATO in exchange for a Russian guarantee of Ukrainian domestic autonomy may not be to everyone’s liking, but it might be the best solution in this imperfect world. The U.Sm, which usually provides a legalistic cover for its strategic interventions should in this case support a compromise for the sake of the common good of the world and for the sake of the lives of both the Russian and Ukrainian people.
John Zalot,
Watsontown