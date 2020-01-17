I was glad to see the two articles in your paper about the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city. It was good to give some notice to the work of the committee members.
I was so disappointed that there were no pictures. I even waited to see if there would be any in the Sunday edition, nope, none! Surely someone took a picture or two.
When you have people who are trying to do positive things for the image of the city, I would think your paper would promote it more.
Do better next time. Blessings for 2020.
DiAnn S. Lenig Ferry,
Shamokin
Editor’s Note: The Daily Item went to print early on New Year’s Eve. Sunbury’s celebration was too late for publication on New Year’s Day.