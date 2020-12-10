Sunday’s editorial page cartoon had the very iconic picture of the Star of Bethlehem as the vaccine syringe while the three wise men were depicted as the pharmaceutical companies searching for the savior.
As a Catholic Christian, I am very disappointed that The Daily Item chose this editorial content. During this time of Advent, I find this analysis to be sacrilegious to say the least.
Advent is a time for us to prepare for the coming of Christ who invites us all to follow Him. This vaccine is not going to be saving the world like Christ. If more people would put their Faith in The Father, Son and Holy Spirit and not our government, imagine how much better our lives would be. We certainly wouldn’t be in this mess right now.
Theresa Stanko,
Lewisburg