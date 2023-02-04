Pennsylvania is coming up on the six-year anniversary of the death of student Timothy Piazza, who died following a hazing ritual at a Penn State fraternity in February 2017. So to learn this week that Penn State’s own mandated hazing report lacks an entry into one of the university’s own programs is disappointing and disturbing.
Spotlight PA’s new State College bureau this week reported that the group that handles student tours at the university — the Lion Ambassadors — had been investigated for hazing over a period of several months. Additionally, Spotlight PA reported the investigation led to three students being removed from the program and “several organizational reforms.”
Yet the university’s own, eight-page report, has no mention of the incidents. The report covers 24 incidents reported between the start of 2018 and the end of 2022. Officials at Penn State at first noted the Lion Ambassadors “is an organization affiliated with the Penn State Alumni Association and is not a recognized university student organization, so the organization is not subject to formal student organization conduct procedures.” They also noted the information from the investigation was shared with the alumni group.
University leaders reminded Spotlight of the changes that came about because of the incident.
So essentially, it’s an argument about semantics, arguing it’s not a part of the formal hazing review process. The university said its investigation didn’t reveal findings of hazing.
Judging by the sanctions imposed, something untoward most certainly occurred within the program.
Bottom line: The investigation, its findings, descriptions and sanctions, just like the two-dozen others on the university’s own report, should have been added to the list. The first reason is that it is the right thing to do, alerting students and the public to what is happening. The second is because colleges, long places of dangerous hazing rituals, must do better and acknowledging that step forward is critical to moving past these incidents and protecting students.
Pennsylvania’s antihazing law — enacted after Piazza’s death at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in 2017 — is named after a Penn State student.
Fair or not, the benefit of the doubt is reserved for those who have earned it. Many institutions, including Penn State, have not.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.