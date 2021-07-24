The recent report in The Daily Item that Snyder County has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state was discouraging. More disturbing, though, were the reported quotes from our three county commissioners. Perhaps there was not enough space in the article to include all of their comments, so I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and offer these suggestions for what they might have said.
Commissioner Adam Ewig repeated the excuses some people give for not getting the vaccine. He then could have refuted some of those excuses and encouraged people to check out reputable health information such as can be found at www.cdc.gov or www.pa.gov.
Commissioner Joe Kantz noted that the rural nature of the county likely impacts the vaccination rate. He could (and should) have followed that up with information on where people could get the vaccines.
Commissioner Chuck Steininger said he “just had a headache” when he contracted the virus earlier this year. He neglected to point out that he was very lucky not to have been among the hundreds of thousands who were hospitalized or the over 600,000 who have died.
While the rate of infection is currently fairly low, the new variants of the virus are cause for concern, and despite the relaxation of restrictions, the pandemic is not over. We should be providing accurate vaccine information to address concerns people may have. We should be offering accessible opportunities to get more people vaccinated.
Jane Coyne,
Selinsgrove