I feel compelled to respond to Dr. John Pagana’s letter to the editor (Jan. 16).
My older brother was a chronic alcoholic. He followed the path of my father and my grandfather before him. He was incarcerated many times, sober numerous times, but in the end, his alcoholism left him broke, separated from family and eventually deceased in 2005.
I enabled him. I gave him money when he needed it and listened to his promises time and time again. I failed him. I never confronted him, never dragged him to a meeting. I never invited him to church. I watched him pass at Harrisburg Hospital a shell of a man.
It was John Pagana who took me aside and said that George had a disease. Alcoholism, he told me, is “a disease, not a disgrace.” Those words have true meaning behind them. I implore anyone who loves or is in love with an alcoholic, don’t wait. Take that person aside and tell them how much you love them and how important they are to you. Encourage them to seek help. Drag them to a meeting. Pray with and for them. It’s too late for me, but it may not be too late for you! I thank Dr. Pagana for opening a door for me to forgive myself and also my brother.
Amy Herbster,
Sunbury