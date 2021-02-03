Years of hard work and legislative wrangling, which came on the heels of decades of searching for accountability, came crashing down this week due to a clerical error.
News Monday that the constitutional amendment to permit lawsuits in decades-old claims of sex abuse — including the systematic sexual abuse across Pennsylvania’s Catholic dioceses — would not be on the ballot in May is devastating. Because the amendment was not publicly advertised as legally required, it is not permitted to be on the ballot in spring.
It pushes any movement in the legislation back two years.
It is a colossal failure by the state’s Department of State. Sec. Kathy Boockvar, who oversees the department, will resign at the end of the week. It’s a generous out; she could easily have been fired.
All of the adjectives used to described the news on Monday are fitting.
Gov. Tom Wolf said he shares his “anger and frustration.”
State Rep. Mark Rozzi, a key backer of the amendment who said he was abused by a priest at 13, said he was “shocked.”
Others say they were disgusted with the “catastrophic and epic failure.” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said it was “shameful.”
Shaun Doughtery, an abuse survivor who has helped lead the push called it a “kick in the teeth.”
It is all of those things and more.
Getting an amendment onto the ballot is an arduous process in Pennsylvania, as it should be when it comes to changing state regulations and laws. In the commonwealth, identical legislation must pass both state chambers for two consecutive sessions to appear on the ballot.
This monumental failure means that the earliest the amendment could appear on a ballot in Pennsylvania is 2023. The proposed constitutional amendment would give now-adult victims of childhood sexual abuse a two-year window from time limits in place due to the state’s statute of limitations law.
The window has been a long time coming. Advocates and victims of child sex abuse — many who do not come forward as adolescents — have sought a revision to the state’s statute of limitations for years. The two-year window, partly spurred by a 2018 state grand jury report in church abuse, was somewhat of a compromise.
Victims have always sought accountability and some closure. Now they wait again.
The Department of State apologized Monday, calling it a “simple human error.”
There is nothing simple about this. It is an outrageous and unconscionable dereliction of duty.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.