The current move to restrict voting is corrupt, despicable and reprehensible. The 19th Amendment, for which women fought so long, specifically prohibits the United States and the states from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. So, the arch-conservatives now, a century later, wish to impede the right to vote on other bases: Color, ethnic origin, any feature sufficient to distinguish others from their own kin and kind.
Just what is it, these “conservatives” wish to conserve?
Why clearly nothing more than wealth, power and privilege for themselves, their kith and kin. Nothing more. The state legislatures, the Congress, nay, even the Supreme Court are desperately attempting to maintain the hegemony of the ruling class against the manifest right of all citizens equally to be heard and heeded by a government allegedly “of, by and for the People.”
It’s a disgusting sham, a fraud, utterly inconsistent with the principles of people’s governance. That’s the steal that must be stopped!
Not only do Black Lives Matter: Black votes matter!
John Cooper,
Lewisburg