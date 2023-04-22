The following are examples of why people do not like politicians. Michael Stender wants you to vote for him in the special election for the PA-108 and yet he does not wish to participate in a public forum with Mr. Finn and Mr. Scretching. If you do not have time for this part of the civic process then the voters should give you the same amount of time and effort when they enter the voting booth.
The second stain that needs to be washed away in the next election are the following members of the Milton Borough Council, Jamie Walker, Jeff Robol, Joe Moralez, Cindy Fawess, Scott Derr, and Charles Swartz. After receiving 812 responses, 85% of which wanted to rehab the Milton Community Pool, they instead voted to close it.
There was no mention of a feasibility study being done, no mention of possible in-kind donations or help, no research of possible grants, and no mention of other avenues to make the pool a more lucrative attraction. I would submit that 812 people have different suggestions, ideas, and thoughts that were worth consideration. Instead, the decision went in favor of the 15%.
The wishes of the majority need to be heard in the next election since we were silenced regarding this issue.
Stanley Share,
Milton