Every American has faced uncertain and challenging times through the pandemic. For Pennsylvanians diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes have been even higher.
Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them — that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care. I’m proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer and a way to bring hope as we continue to emerge from the pandemic.
ACS CAN’s annual Lights of Hope ceremony is usually held in Washington, D.C., where thousands of lit bags line the Lincoln Memorial, decorated with the names of cancer patients, survivors and those lost to the disease. Because of the pandemic, cancer patients, survivors and caregivers won’t be traveling to D.C. Instead, we’ll showcase Lights of Hope on our front porches, kitchen tables, front lawns and in local parks as we bring hope home to communities around the nation. I look forward to displaying Lights of Hope bags right here in the Susquehanna Valley at Cameron Park in Sunbury on Sept. 18 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and bringing this powerful ceremony to our community. Bag lighting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
If anyone would like to get a Lights of Hope bag to be displayed at this event, please contact me at booblossom@hotmail.com. The bags may also be ordered at http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/DKemberling2021.
Donna Kemberling,
Danville