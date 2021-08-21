Lewisburg Borough Council members and supervisors in East Buffalo Township are back where they started after two years of legal bickering and thousands of dollars spent in courts.
Both sides will pay the same percentage for policing as they did before five years of disputes over funding.
This week, Lewisburg’s council ratified an agreement with its neighbors on the governance and financial obligations for operations of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, for which the two municipalities are partners. Township officials signed off on the deal last week.
The agreement is for five initial years and then will be reviewed by officials every two years after that. The deal calls for a 52-48 percent funding split — with the township paying the higher total. It is the same financial split that was adhered to when the regional police department was originally created in 2011. A Union County judge ruled earlier this year that East Buffalo Township’s interpretation of the agreement, that either side could request Police Protection Units, was correct.
The deal also eliminates Police Protection Units previously used to determine how much time officers spent in either municipality.
The bad news is it even got to this place. The good news is that the elected officials were able to work out a new agreement.
They met nine times this year to finalize the deal.
“This worked because everybody came together with a sense of a larger purpose,” Lewisburg councilman Jordi Comas said.
We are glad — and the citizens of Union County should be too — that this is over.
Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the last two years is the department has shown that regionalization can work. Chief Paul Yost’s department is professional, efficient and effective. We would like to see more regionalization because in many cases it makes sense financially and logistically. There are numerous municipalities that could benefit from a similar partnership. Do we really need five different police departments between Sunbury and Danville or six separate fire departments in Sunbury?
Probably not. But the world of tiny fiefdoms continues to rule in the Valley, where everyone wants to run their own shop as opposed to working together.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department is a success story we can all learn something from, as we can from the unnecessary legal dispute that has us back at the start.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the advisory board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.