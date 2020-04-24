On Friday, March 6, I packed a few items into my car to head home for spring break. I did not know that these would be the final moments of my last semester at Susquehanna University. Since then, COVID-19 has taken the world by storm and has shaken many lives. When universities and educational institutions across the nation began to close, I dreaded the day that Susquehanna would have to follow suit. I tried to avoid the harsh reality we were facing, but it suddenly crept into existence. The arrival of the virus has left many college (and high school) seniors lost and emotional over losing the most nostalgic time of their four-years.
As the closure struck our campus, my heart sunk into my stomach, and I immediately thought about the people, opportunities and memories I valued most from my Susquehanna experience. If it were not for Susquehanna, I would not have been exposed to professors who cared deeply for my success, staff members who invested in my professional growth, networks that stretched across international borders, friends who became family and a community that became my second home. With these aspects in mind, I clung to hope and gratitude because I knew that decision-makers at Susquehanna would prioritize the safety and well-being of its students, but they would also work diligently to create the most of an unprecedented situation.
Since our closure, I have seen Susquehanna students continue to pursue success, regardless of the circumstances. Zoom, and other outlets, have allowed students to continue being active participants of teams, clubs and organizations; something that many Susquehanna students fondly identify with on campus. I have witnessed groups of students collaborate to virtually execute events that, in previous circumstances, would have been held on campus. This type of commitment shows just how unique and invaluable the Susquehanna University experience truly is.
Over the years, our 2020 class has put in endless amounts of hard work and dedication to be the next greatest artists, business leaders, coaches, lawyers, musicians, scientists, teachers and everything in between. Our success will not go unnoticed, and many may fathom what else we would have accomplished on campus; however, our class is relentless and continues to virtually achieve, lead and serve.
Amongst all the uncertainty we continue to face, the most uplifting news during this quarantine was when Susquehanna announced that our graduation has been rescheduled for Aug. 9. This news overwhelmed me with joy because the commencement ceremony is very special and important to the senior class. COVID-19 may have abruptly ended my collegiate career and many others in my graduating class, but I know that this crisis will teach us all valuable lessons and skills, that will help us emerge stronger than ever.
Rachel Sweger is a senior business administration major at Susquehanna University from Elizabethtown.