Many years ago, I traded my health for grudges by continuing to be angry and unforgiving at the individuals who upset me for a variety of reasons. Family members, people I worked with, and even strangers who said or did something to make me angry were allowed to enter my mind and camp out there for days or weeks. Guess what happened? I woke up with daily stomach pains and headaches and my doctor could find nothing physically wrong with me.
“Are you angry about something?” he asked. “Well, I can be on any given day,” I said. He went on to explain that consistent anger and/or negative thoughts can cause physical reactions in the form of stomach and/or heart problems.
“You need to let those feelings go or at least try to talk to the person who upsets you or do something to change a situation that’s bothering you,” he said.
Good advice I thought. And from that day forward, I began a daily calming meditation that featured acceptance and forgiveness of any situation I couldn’t change and just moving on to live my life. That was more than 30 years ago.
“When we hold on to grudges and resentment, it’s like drinking poison and expecting the other person to get sick,” said Angela Buttimer, a licensed psychotherapist at Thomas F. Chapman Family Cancer Wellness Center. “Living in a chronic state of tension disables your body’s repair mechanisms and increases inflammation in your body.” She further noted that forgiveness helps your immune system function more efficiently.
A global study funded by the Templeton World Charity Foundation noted that “forgiveness has a positive impact on academics, lower blood pressure, better sleep and less anxiety.”
Andrew Serazin, president of the foundation, noted the research they funded “validated the science behind forgiveness.”
I stopped holding grudges more than 30 years ago, and I think my health benefitted immensely. This Old Codger truly believes that grudges can eventually kill, and I encourage all you grudge-holders out there to release the hate/grudge you feel.
Almost all of the world’s major religions emphasize forgiveness, and Christianity’s Jesus Christ is perhaps the most notable example of forgiveness as he was dying on the cross yet said “Father forgive them, they know not what they do.” If there’s a better example of forgiveness, it’s unknown to me.
In a different vein, Mrs. Codger likes the phrase “I do not suffer fools lightly” which originated from St. Paul who was irritated at the citizens of Corinth who were not listening to his teachings but instead were listening to a group of false apostles. Mrs. Codger would simply cut those people out of her life. End of story!
Whatever path you choose, this Old Codger would like to see all people living the life they enjoy without filling their bodies with life-ending attitudes that they can control if they choose to do so.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.