A few weeks back, our daughter spent a week at a leadership academy in New Jersey, undoubtedly days filled with anxious uncomfortableness.
That was, she learned, part of the plan, trying to get comfortable being uncomfortable.
The first text arrived while we were still on the road home. “There are 16 girls in my group. Four are from America,” she wrote.
Good. Meet some people. Find out what they’re like. Grow.
Her roommate was from Georgia, the state, not the country. Makayla told us she flew up from Atlanta by herself that morning, a jaw-dropper for the kid who rode/slept in the car with us for three hours. Others in the group — who made up Team USA and won the World Cup at the camp — were from New Zealand, Maldives, Barbados, Nepal and Brazil. It’s 7,500 miles from Danville to Nepal; 8,800 to Maldives.
The kid might not appreciate the experience, yet, but she will at some point. Simply being in such a diverse mix of people, has to have some sort of impact, right?
Her world is a little more diverse than the one I grew up in. I remember walking into her kindergarten class and doing a double-take. No classroom I was in over 13 years of schooling in Danville was as diverse as her kindergarten class.
When touring colleges over the past year, it was something we asked tour guides if it didn’t come up in conversation.
Those thoughts came crashing back following the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision late last week and what impact it will have on a large, looming decision coming in our household in the next few months.
The kid, I think, would prefer a diverse campus, with plenty of people of varying beliefs, backgrounds and interests. Kids today aren’t scared of different the way other generations can be at times.
It was gratifying to read statements from local university presidents John Bravman at Bucknell and Susquehanna’s Jonathan Green in the wake of the ruling; they understand diversity on campus is a good thing, creating well-rounded people who are better prepared for today’s more globalized world.
Some probably think those who seek a diverse community are soft. I’d like to think people who evolve through those communities are ready to not judge someone based on their skin color, church they attend, who they love, who they voted for, or what color hat they wear, perhaps a bit more empathetic to the plight of others.
“Our mission is to educate students for productive, creative, and reflective lives of achievement, leadership, and service in a diverse, dynamic, and interdependent world. A diverse student body is integral to that mission,” Green wrote to the SU campus community. “We strive to create a culture on our campuses that mirrors the world our graduates are entering.”
Bucknell’s Bravman called the university’s “long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion ... a cherished institutional value.”
Agree or disagree with the court’s ruling, diversity makes us stronger, as a nation and its government, as communities large and small, and as individuals who can learn so much just from being around someone who is different than them, just soaking it all in.
